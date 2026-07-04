HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of HF Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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