HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,360 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.75.

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HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.82. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. HF Sinclair's revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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