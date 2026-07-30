H&H International Investment LLC Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Synopsys comprises 0.0% of H&H International Investment LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.00 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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