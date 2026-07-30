H&H International Investment LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $162,733,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of H&H International Investment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $421.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $410.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $466.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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