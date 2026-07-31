H&H International Investment LLC Has $1.06 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706,000 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,850,600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of H&H International Investment LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. H&H International Investment LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,063,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $333.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $379.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,015.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is expanding its AI capabilities. Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Gemini Robotics 2

Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Google is committing further capital to AI infrastructure. Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Anthropic data center financing

Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Negative Sentiment: AI Overviews may be disrupting Google’s referral ecosystem. Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Reddit CEO comments on AI Overviews

Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft’s stronger market reaction underscored investor concerns. Microsoft’s Azure and Copilot results reinforced its AI leadership, highlighting the competitive challenge to Google Cloud. At the same time, Alphabet insiders and several funds reported share sales, adding to cautious sentiment after the earnings-related pullback.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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