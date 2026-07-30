H&H International Investment LLC Has $51.10 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

H&H International Investment LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,073,184 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.3% of H&H International Investment LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $51,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.39 per share, with a total value of $223,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,560. This represents a 300.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.7%

TSM opened at $373.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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