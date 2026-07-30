H&H International Investment LLC Sells 2,911,100 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

H&H International Investment LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261,500 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 2,911,100 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 3.3% of H&H International Investment LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 1.03% of Occidental Petroleum worth $666,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,356 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,900,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,696,716,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 577,368 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,385 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,168,414 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $140,947,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Richard A. Jackson purchased 4,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $249,852.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 444,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,261,853.24. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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