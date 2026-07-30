H&H International Investment LLC Trims Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

H&H International Investment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Tempus AI comprises approximately 0.0% of H&H International Investment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC's holdings in Tempus AI were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 190.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 870 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 33,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $1,910,168.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,627,918.57. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 2,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,810. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 449,793 shares of company stock worth $23,248,231 in the last 90 days. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEM. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Trading Down 3.1%

Tempus AI stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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