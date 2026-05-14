HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,846 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,846 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock worth $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $3,169,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $41,712,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock worth $219,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 136.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company's stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $149.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Evercore set a $300.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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