HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 54,263 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $85,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $182.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.09. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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