HighTower Advisors LLC Has $113.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,450 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $113,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 464,179 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $207,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4%

ISRG stock opened at $441.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.74 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $461.52 and its 200-day moving average is $512.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

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About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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