HighTower Advisors LLC Has $137.53 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,411 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $137,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Down 2.6%

BA stock opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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