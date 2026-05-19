HighTower Advisors LLC Has $254.39 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,974 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 78,926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $254,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,177,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 119.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here