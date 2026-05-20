HighTower Advisors LLC Has $95.93 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,053 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $95,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Danaher by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,204 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.65.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Trading Up 1.9%

DHR opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.60. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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