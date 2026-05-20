HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $118,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,877,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $3,046,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 617.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,869,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,576 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,563,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $685,684,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,978,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,247,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,615. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total transaction of $1,496,392.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,778,624.78. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003 shares of company stock worth $2,678,139 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $406.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $382.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.47 and a 12 month high of $448.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here