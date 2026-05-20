HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 30,627 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,666 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 30,627 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lowe's Companies worth $166,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $293.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.76.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average of $248.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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