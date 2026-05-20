HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $121,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,459.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,603.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,420.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,288.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML said the first chips made with its new High-NA machines should arrive within months, signaling progress toward commercialization of its next-generation lithography platform and supporting future equipment demand. Reuters article

ASML said the first chips made with its new High-NA machines should arrive within months, signaling progress toward commercialization of its next-generation lithography platform and supporting future equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded ASML to buy , adding analyst support and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings outlook and market position remain attractive. MarketScreener article

Barclays upgraded ASML to , adding analyst support and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings outlook and market position remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: News that billionaire investor Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management took a reported $655 million position in ASML highlights continued institutional conviction in the company’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip equipment. TheStreet article

News that billionaire investor Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management took a reported $655 million position in ASML highlights continued institutional conviction in the company’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML also reported a share buyback update, which can signal confidence in cash generation and support the stock through capital returns. GlobeNewswire article

ASML also reported a share buyback update, which can signal confidence in cash generation and support the stock through capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to support India’s first front-end semiconductor fab expands its international growth opportunities, but the financial impact is likely to take time to show up. MSN article

ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to support India’s first front-end semiconductor fab expands its international growth opportunities, but the financial impact is likely to take time to show up. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group nudged up FY2026 EPS estimates slightly, which is supportive but not a major surprise relative to consensus. Zacks article

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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