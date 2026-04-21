Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 8,417 Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,417 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,437,608 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $781,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,976 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $339,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,091,632 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123,532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,018 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $115,294,000 after acquiring an additional 96,013 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $33,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,783.04. This trade represents a 93.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,373. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $144.79.

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Southern Copper Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 41.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

Further Reading

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