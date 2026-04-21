Highview Capital Management LLC DE Reduces Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE's holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 229.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 55.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Zacks Research downgraded Western Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Western Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total value of $2,743,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,137,796.14. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $374.11 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $380.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.93 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.Western Digital's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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