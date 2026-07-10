Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,609 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,251,000. GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 799,339 shares in the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 910,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,965,000 after buying an additional 426,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,903,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $436,448,000 after acquiring an additional 407,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Highwoods Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of HIW opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $214.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 11.64%.Highwoods Properties's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 238.10%.

Highwoods Properties announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

Further Reading

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