Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Shares Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.38% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 75.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 81,397 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company's stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 11.64%.The business had revenue of $214.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 238.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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