Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,960 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 365.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,440. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $264.88 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $277.44 and its 200 day moving average is $300.82. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $264.09 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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