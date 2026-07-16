Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,407,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Intuit by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,274,391,000 after buying an additional 512,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after buying an additional 471,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 172.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,982 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,849,000 after buying an additional 426,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Intuit (INTU) to Rank #2 (Buy) , citing improving earnings expectations and signaling near-term optimism that could help support the stock. Article Title

Zacks upgraded to , citing improving earnings expectations and signaling near-term optimism that could help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks piece highlighted Intuit’s solid growth profile, reinforcing the view that the company still has strong long-term fundamentals. Article Title

Another Zacks piece highlighted solid growth profile, reinforcing the view that the company still has strong long-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with the average brokerage recommendation for INTU still equivalent to a Buy . Article Title

Wall Street analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with the average brokerage recommendation for still equivalent to a . Neutral Sentiment: A marketing-focused article about Intuit Mailchimp and Canva discussed partnership-style growth marketing themes, but it does not appear to carry a direct, immediate earnings impact for INTU . Article Title

A marketing-focused article about and Canva discussed partnership-style growth marketing themes, but it does not appear to carry a direct, immediate earnings impact for . Neutral Sentiment: Several comparison pieces on INTU vs. MSFT focus on valuation and relative attractiveness rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Several comparison pieces on focus on valuation and relative attractiveness rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits and securities-fraud investigations tied to alleged misstatements about TurboTax growth and pricing issues, which is the biggest near-term drag on sentiment for Intuit . Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted tied to alleged misstatements about TurboTax growth and pricing issues, which is the biggest near-term drag on sentiment for . Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reportedly initiated coverage with a sell-equivalent rating and a street-low price target, contributing to the stock’s decline. Article Title

Piper Sandler reportedly initiated coverage with a and a street-low price target, contributing to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Earlier reports also said INTU was hit after market hours as legal and valuation concerns intensified, adding to the recent weakness. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.39.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $279.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $307.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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