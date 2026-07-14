Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $29.12 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,580 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,835,522 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $466,595,000 after buying an additional 1,889,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,985 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,709,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.04.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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