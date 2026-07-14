Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $37.39 Million Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 171.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,579 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 83,799 shares during the period. Celestica comprises about 1.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Celestica worth $37,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,650,000 after acquiring an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $673,471,000 after acquiring an additional 356,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $670,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $345.19 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.11 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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