Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $939,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the security and automation business's stock after selling 327,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in ADT were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 39.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 5,276.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,001 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, EVP Omar Khan acquired 7,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad acquired 7,500 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $7.08 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Further Reading

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