Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,396,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

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Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.83 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOOF

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Holly May sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,327,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,782.18. The trade was a 13.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc NASDAQ: WOOF is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Free Report).

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