Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 68,792 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,908 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 68,792 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,129 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,588 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 993,294 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 300.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 573,448 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 41.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period.

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Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.36%.The firm had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Further Reading

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