Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 88,894 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of Hilltop worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 584.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company's stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 10.17%.The firm had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Hilltop's payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,656. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhodes R. Bobbitt sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,608. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,206,000 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Hilltop from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hilltop from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hilltop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTH

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc NYSE: HTH is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

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