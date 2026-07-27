Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $353.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $261.71 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $341.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. President Capital cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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