Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Position Boosted by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,426 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.59% of Hilton Worldwide worth $406,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hilton raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89–$9.01 , up from $8.79–$8.91, as management anticipates continued rate growth and increased travel demand tied to the 2026 World Cup. Hilton Raises Full Year Outlook As World Cup Demand Enters View

Hilton raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , up from $8.79–$8.91, as management anticipates continued rate growth and increased travel demand tied to the 2026 World Cup. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.29 topped the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees. Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of topped the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees. Positive Sentiment: Hilton continues to target approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the company’s capital-return and asset-light growth story. Hilton expects RevPAR growth and shareholder returns

Hilton continues to target approximately and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the company’s capital-return and asset-light growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $368 and kept an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $360 with an “outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained a “hold” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but valuation-sensitive.

Barclays raised its price target to $368 and kept an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $360 with an “outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained a “hold” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but valuation-sensitive. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.28–$2.34 was below the $2.42 analyst consensus. The softer near-term outlook outweighed the full-year increase and prompted investor caution following the earnings release. Hilton sees World Cup boost but shares fall on soft guidance

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1%

HLT stock opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $352.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

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