Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 132,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Himax Technologies worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Himax Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 976.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 11.0%

HIMX opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Himax Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Himax Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Himax Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Himax Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here