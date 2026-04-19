Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,010 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock worth $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 62.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,409 shares of the company's stock worth $235,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,004 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $87,372,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 73.8% in the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 2,210,384 shares of the company's stock worth $125,373,000 after purchasing an additional 938,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,518,015 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $118,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 308,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,625,037.39. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,402,065.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,230,986. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $28.74 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Hims & Hers Health

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About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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