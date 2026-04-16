Hixon Zuercher LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $740,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,294,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,254,850. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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