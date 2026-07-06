Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,660 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the quarter. CLEAR Secure makes up approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CLEAR Secure worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YOU. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock worth $102,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts: Sign Up

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 0.0%

YOU stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $62.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,332.26. This represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CLEAR Secure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CLEAR Secure wasn't on the list.

While CLEAR Secure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here