Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $5.07 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up approximately 4.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,232,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GE Vernova by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,075.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,039.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $891.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.00 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. GE Vernova’s Power Surge Turns the Grid Into an AI Trade

GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher.

The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting GE Vernova may still be undervalued reflects optimism that AI-driven power demand and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 could support further upside. Is GE Vernova (GEV) Undervalued Following AI Demand And Russell Top 50 Inclusion?

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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