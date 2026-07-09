Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,296 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 136,950 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 610.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002,765 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,361 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Ford to “strong-buy” from hold, which may help sentiment by signaling improved analyst confidence in the shares.

Zacks Research upgraded Ford to from hold, which may help sentiment by signaling improved analyst confidence in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing Ford with Rivian and Tesla may draw investor attention to Ford’s valuation and upside potential, but it does not change the company’s fundamentals directly.

Commentary comparing Ford with Rivian and Tesla may draw investor attention to Ford’s valuation and upside potential, but it does not change the company’s fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: Ford reported a drop in U.S. sales in the second quarter , a sign that demand weakness could be pressuring revenue and near-term results. Ford Motor Company (F) Reports Drop in US Sales in the Second Quarter

Ford reported a , a sign that demand weakness could be pressuring revenue and near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Ford is recalling more than 110,000 Mustang vehicles over windshield wiper and rear drivetrain defects, raising added warranty costs, execution concerns, and potential reputational damage. Ford to recall over 110,000 US vehicles over wiper, pinion shaft issues, NHTSA says

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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