Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,208 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 29,027 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $71,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 133,919 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,390 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

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Honeywell International Stock Up 1.8%

HON stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

More Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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