Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,057 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 72,980 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors' holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $233.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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