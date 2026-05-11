Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,263 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 13,399 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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