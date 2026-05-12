Horizon Investments LLC Has $40.14 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Article Title

JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Article Title

JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Article Title

Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Negative Sentiment: A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Article Title

A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Negative Sentiment: Investor speculation about whether Jamie Dimon could eventually step down also hovered over the stock, creating some governance and succession uncertainty for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Autonomous Res decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average of $307.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $256.00 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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