Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 157,316 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,316 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.23% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $32,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 286,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,006,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $8,965,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $71.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

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