Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,487 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,668 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $294.05 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $297.99. The stock has a market cap of $367.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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