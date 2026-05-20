Hosking Partners LLP Has $164.95 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,640 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.6% of Hosking Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization.

Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat.

Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor.

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: A major shareholder disclosed additional Alphabet share sales, which may be adding modest short-term pressure as investors take profits after the recent move higher.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $384.90 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $331.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $404.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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