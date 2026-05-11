Hosking Partners LLP Has $27.03 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,152 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 11,128 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total value of $1,211,243.80. Following the sale, the director owned 10,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,175,129.04. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total transaction of $516,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,139.08. The trade was a 68.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 102,723 shares of company stock worth $53,301,684 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $782.64 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $476.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $802.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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