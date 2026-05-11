Hosking Partners LLP Has $36.78 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,900 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $36,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $330,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $434,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $71,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,495 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,284,257 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 730,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,791,581 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $158,422,000 after purchasing an additional 550,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts: Sign Up

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DAL opened at $73.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $4,723,067.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,497.35. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $7,026,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,795,856.48. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 204,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,395 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Weiss Ratings cut Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here