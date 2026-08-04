Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,278,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.90% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $249,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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