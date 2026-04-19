Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:JPM opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $298.65 and its 200 day moving average is $306.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $226.34 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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