Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,734 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after acquiring an additional 801,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,615,000 after purchasing an additional 627,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company's stock worth $273,288,000 after purchasing an additional 521,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock worth $179,990,000 after purchasing an additional 493,872 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.30.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 3.3%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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