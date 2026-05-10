Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 140.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,615,000 after buying an additional 627,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company's stock worth $273,288,000 after buying an additional 521,180 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock worth $179,990,000 after buying an additional 493,872 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $270.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $280.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $281.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

More Howmet Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Howmet reported first-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both above Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 19% year over year and record cash generation. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Howmet reported first-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both above Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 19% year over year and record cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and profitability; guidance now implies stronger EPS and revenue than analysts expected. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and profitability; guidance now implies stronger EPS and revenue than analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: Several firms turned more optimistic on the stock, including BNP Paribas Exane, which reaffirmed an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $340 from $265, and Susquehanna and BTIG, which also raised targets. Analyst update via Benzinga

Several firms turned more optimistic on the stock, including BNP Paribas Exane, which reaffirmed an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $340 from $265, and Susquehanna and BTIG, which also raised targets. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted a breakout in the shares after the earnings beat and upgraded outlook, reinforcing the view that demand is driving the company’s growth narrative. Howmet Aerospace scores breakout after demand-fueled beat, lifted guidance

Coverage highlighted a breakout in the shares after the earnings beat and upgraded outlook, reinforcing the view that demand is driving the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Howmet also completed the acquisition of Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, which expands its aerospace footprint and adds to its long-term growth story, though the immediate stock impact is less clear. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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